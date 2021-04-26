FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education approved a 2% raise for certified personnel beginning in fiscal year 2021-22.

“I think this is a good opportunity,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “I just want to say I always wish we could do more, but I think this is such a great time and investment that we can provide for our faculty and staff in particular, the certified staff in this case.”

Barber recommended the 2% raise. Certified staff must have a certificate that proves they have obtained the necessary credentials and knowledge for the position.

“If we have the ability to do it, and the time and effort has been put in to create this opportunity, we need to do it,” he said. “I’m excited. In my career here, I’ve not been able to offer that proposal. I think it’s time and we need to do it, especially post-pandemic.

“There have been some really difficult challenges, and now more than ever, we need to invest.”

Board member Dave Garnett asked Barber if he was confident the district could bear the salary increase down the road.

“Very confident,” Barber said. “I feel very confident. We’ve done some major work on this. I wouldn’t propose it unless I felt we could accomplish it.”

The proposal passed unanimously. 

“The past year has definitely been trying,” board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “We’ve seen everyone’s true colors, and, boy, people stepped up to the plate during difficult circumstances.

“It’s always difficult for us as a small independent district to be competitive with the larger districts that are in our area. It’s something we’re always cognizant of and when we are in a fiscal position to give raises, I’m happy to do it.”

Salary raises were also approved for the classified and substitute salary schedules.

Barber said the classified pay raises vary based on the position but will be at least a 2% increase. Classified personnel are school employees that do not need certification or licensure to be qualified for their jobs.

“This took some time and evaluation,” Barber said about the classified salary schedule. “I want to give credit where credit’s due. Both HR (human resources) and our CFO (Chief Financial Officer Amy Smith) spent a lot of time on these. In my opinion it makes our classified positions much more competitive, and it brings to light not only can we retain but recruit highly effective employees.”

Barber said the district has struggled to hire substitute this school year.

“This was actually ramped up a little bit,” Barber said of the substitute salary schedule. “We’ve been having trouble getting substitutes. I think we’ve had a total of one or two that actually are working. You can understand due to COVID, but just even getting them in the building has been a challenge.

“The analysis was to be as competitive as possible, obviously fiscally responsible, and we feel confident we can at least try to recruit a few more in our region and location.”

The board also approved a learning and innovation specialist, two districtwide mental health counselors and up to four districtwide interventionists.

In other business, the board approved a scoreboard and video boards for F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, which is being renovated. It’s scheduled to reopen in October.

“This is a big ask, but one that we feel is once in a lifetime for our school district and our gymnasium,” Barber said. “We have definitely created an opportunity for us to have one of the most powerful opportunities for kids in the future.

“It’s a game changer. You’re talking about a 12-by-8 video board, a 16-by-9 scoreboard. All the bells and whistles that will make kids excited about it, be a part of the experience.”

Barber said the scoreboard and video boards will be purchased out of funding already budgeted in the project out of equipment, computers or technology. A certain amount was budgeted for that, and Barber said the scoreboard and video boards wouldn’t use one-third of that budget.

The board approved a quote from Varsity Scoreboards of $96,565.

That approval caused a change order at the gymnasium to add power and data conduit and make power connections to the equipment at a cost of $18,710 as proposed by Davis H. Elliot. The change order was approved, and it will be paid with available contingency funds.

That was one of seven change orders the board heard and approved for the gymnasium. Two were for a total credit of $6,782, which would be applied to contingency funds, and the other six were for a total cost of $13,679.14, which would be paid out of available contingency funds.

