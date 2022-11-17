Kentucky State’s men’s basketball team played its first regular-season game Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
It looks like it won’t be the Thorobreds’ last game at Frankfort High’s gym.
The Frankfort Independent Schools board approved a KSU facilities usage request at its meeting Monday.
“Kentucky State University came to us about two weeks ago,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly told the board. “They are lacking a gym floor currently and have requested to use ours for their home games.”
The State Journal reached out to KSU about the issue with its gym floor but hadn’t heard back by press time.
The Thorobreds defeated Oakwood Monday 102-65 in a game attended by FIS students.
“They used it today for the Frankfort Day game, which was actually requested by us because it was easier for us to dismiss our students from F.D. Wilkinson than it is to dismiss them from K-State’s campus,” Satterly said. “From what I saw while I was there it was a beautiful event, very well run, the kids enjoyed it. It was wonderful.”
The next home game on the Thorobreds’ schedule is a doubleheader with the women’s team against Savannah State on Nov. 26.
“The request at this time is that KSU be allowed to use our gym for their home games, of course taking our boys and girls schedules into consideration as well,” Satterly said, “and also taking into consideration their conference games, which are typically tied to a date but time is moveable in some cases.
“Currently the usage request is asking for $25 an hour for custodial fees, four hours per game, 25 games. In an effort to try and bridge a relationship with Kentucky State, the initial thought was to waive the rental fee, but you [the board] may have some questions about that.”
Board member Becky Barnes expressed concern that all the issues being discussed weren’t in the document the board members received.
“I’d almost like to see a document that spells out a little bit more of this … who’s providing security? Whose liability insurance is covering? That sort of thing.”
Jackie Duvall, associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator at KSU, said the school wasn’t opposed to that.
“This was just a simple ‘this is what we’re thinking of looking at,’” Duvall told the board, “and if it’s something we can do, move forward with a more legal document, which our side would have to look at and agree to as well.
“Even though the request is for the season because that’s what we needed to request, we do hope that we will have things resolved and we won’t need to use the gym for that length of time.”
The board approved the request but plans to work on it further The approval allows K-State’s basketball teams to practice at the gym.
Newly-seated board member Sabrina Gordon abstained from voting because she and Duvall are sisters.
The first home game for the FHS girls team is Nov. 28, and for the boys team it’s Dec. 1.
• The board approved five farm to school positions. The district has received a farm to school federal grant of almost $100,000, and the positions will be funded by the grant.
• The board approved an inter-agency agreement with Anderson County Schools with an anticipation of hearing back on possible changes in the future.
Last week, when FIS was closed for three days because of illness, Anderson County contacted Satterly about an inter-agency agreement to use bus drivers when needed and available. Satterly said FIS could also benefit from the agreement.
Satterly told the board that attendance Monday was at 93% for the district.
• The board approved the hiring of a school technology specialist to be housed mainly at Frankfort High. Second Street has a school technology specialist. A vacancy at the district level for a computer technician won’t be filled. An additional 10 days was also approved for each school technology specialist position.
• The board approved a memorandum of agreement with Dugout Athletics for the FHS baseball and softball teams to use its indoor facility.
