Frankfort Independent Schools approved a salary schedule for a chief finance officer at its board meeting Monday.

The district’s current CFO Amy Smith has announced her retirement at the end of the current fiscal year in June.

The board had approved FIS Superintendent Houston Barber advertising for the position at its previous meeting.

The approved schedule begins at $70,899 and after one year increases to $71,449.

Board members Jina Greathouse, David Garnett and Amelia Berry voted for the salary schedule while Becky Barnes voted against it. Board member Tasha Jones was absent from the meeting.

Barnes noted that the average salary for a CPA in Kentucky is $59,100.

“This amount seems high to me,” she said of the salary schedule.

Barber said there are candidates who have applied for the position.

“We would like to have a salary in place very soon so when we do go through the interview process we provide that kind of support and let them know what we’re offering,” he said.

“The other thing is just from a standpoint of overlap, we need at least that two-month overlap to support a changeover, especially with a CFO. I’ve seen the amount of effort and energy just to get where we are today, and changeover with somebody who’s experienced was tough enough, but having somebody who maybe isn’t as experienced, or has experience, still takes time.”

The board passed a motion to hire a CFO effective May 1 for the purpose of an overlap transition period, during which Smith can train the new CFO before she retires.

“I do think the reality is that we are right next door to a county (Woodford) that pays $90,000 first year CPA,” Berry said. “I think those contiguous counties, the fact we’re right in between Jefferson and Fayette, hurts us across the board on staffing. I also think our needs in terms of the district are perhaps more complex and even a more critical position here due to our taxes and property issue.

“This is an important position, it’s important to get someone good and be competitive in recruiting. That’s true for staff across the board, but a position like this, where we can set a salary schedule to be a little more aggressive, I’m in favor of doing.”

