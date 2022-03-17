Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Frankfort Independent Schools approved a salary schedule for a chief finance officer at its board meeting Monday.
The district’s current CFO Amy Smith has announced her retirement at the end of the current fiscal year in June.
The board had approved FIS Superintendent Houston Barber advertising for the position at its previous meeting.
The approved schedule begins at $70,899 and after one year increases to $71,449.
Board members Jina Greathouse, David Garnett and Amelia Berry voted for the salary schedule while Becky Barnes voted against it. Board member Tasha Jones was absent from the meeting.
Barnes noted that the average salary for a CPA in Kentucky is $59,100.
“This amount seems high to me,” she said of the salary schedule.
Barber said there are candidates who have applied for the position.
“We would like to have a salary in place very soon so when we do go through the interview process we provide that kind of support and let them know what we’re offering,” he said.
“The other thing is just from a standpoint of overlap, we need at least that two-month overlap to support a changeover, especially with a CFO. I’ve seen the amount of effort and energy just to get where we are today, and changeover with somebody who’s experienced was tough enough, but having somebody who maybe isn’t as experienced, or has experience, still takes time.”
The board passed a motion to hire a CFO effective May 1 for the purpose of an overlap transition period, during which Smith can train the new CFO before she retires.
“I do think the reality is that we are right next door to a county (Woodford) that pays $90,000 first year CPA,” Berry said. “I think those contiguous counties, the fact we’re right in between Jefferson and Fayette, hurts us across the board on staffing. I also think our needs in terms of the district are perhaps more complex and even a more critical position here due to our taxes and property issue.
“This is an important position, it’s important to get someone good and be competitive in recruiting. That’s true for staff across the board, but a position like this, where we can set a salary schedule to be a little more aggressive, I’m in favor of doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.