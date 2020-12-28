The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard plans for in-person instruction at a Monday meeting.
FIS plans to stay with virtual instruction when school restarts after winter break on Jan. 4.
“We’re starting the year virtually, Jan. 4, and then our goal is to continue to look forward and begin the process of gradually coming back, obviously with a virtual option in place,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said.
“I think our teams have put together a great plan. We’re constantly evaluating it. We know there can be changes. You know, every day changes with COVID-19, but I wanted to share where we are, get some thoughts, and you can process and think those through before we settle in on these plans.”
Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed said on Jan. 11, FHS will bring in freshmen for in-person instruction, followed by sophomores on Jan. 18, juniors on Jan. 25 and seniors on Feb. 1.
There will be an option for virtual instruction, and students who do not select in-person instruction in their first week back will learn virtually through spring break (March 29).
Second Street Principal Samantha Sams reported the plan for her school calls for students to return for half-days beginning Jan. 11, with in-person instruction from 8-11 a.m. and virtual instruction in the afternoons.
Starting Feb. 1, kindergarten and first grade will return to full days. Students in second and third grades would return for full days of in-person instruction on Feb. 15, followed by those in the fourth through eighth grades on March 1.
Sams said a survey about what method of instruction a family prefers will be sent out next week.
“I think you’ll have a lot of people change their minds as things happen,” Sams said. “Initially we said you had to make up your mind and keep it that way, but even when we were in half-days we made adjustments.”
The COVID-19 vaccine, and when FIS staff can receive it, was also discussed.
“If you watched the (Gov. Andy Beshear) press conference today, there were a lot of clues coming forward about when that might be coming,” Barber said. “My anticipation, without making this a statement, is that it will be within the next month, which is pretty quick.”
Barber said the district has received a list of faculty and staff who want to take the vaccine.
“We highly encourage them to consider it and take it,” Barber said. “We can’t force them to take it, but we are very encouraged by the numbers and percentage that are willing to take it.”
In other business:
• Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd swore in three incumbent school board members: Chair Jina Greathouse, Becky Barnes and Vice Chair Amelia Berry.
• The board recognized six faculty members who received Rosen Teacher Scholarships: Joe Rogers, Shane Hecker, Sara Beth Boggs, Paul Thompson, Pamela Felts and Dana Parker.
