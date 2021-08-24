FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education heard an update on COVID-19 at its regular meeting Monday.

“There’s a lot going on here,” FIS Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber said. “We began the school year with a plan and have evolved every day. We’ve taken data and learned things about ourselves and learned about ways to be focused.

“We’ve been highly successful at mitigation efforts. Even though we’ve had several cases come alive, we understand that the reason mitigation has been in place is to protect the spread of it.”

Barber released an update on Twitter Friday. At that time FIS had a total of 10 active cases (six students and four staff) and a total of 12 quarantined students.

“We do have several positives that continue to happen, but we also have strategized and come up with ways of limiting our quarantine efforts,” Barber told the board.

Among those strategies are adjusting lunches, which is an ongoing effort, and creating more spaces in classrooms. FIS has had a mask mandate in place since school began Aug. 2.

The district will have a vaccine event Friday at Frankfort High.

“The reality is we’re doing very well in the big picture of things with a lot of kids coming to school, being safe, getting a meal, getting an opportunity to build relationships and building on their mental health, which I think is absolutely essential, and I know you all agree,” Barber said.

In other business

• The board approved an MOA (memorandum of agreement) with Family Health Care Associates for fiscal year 2022 pending approval by the board attorney.

• The board approved the Franklin County Health Department school nursing contract for fiscal year 2022 pending approval by the board attorney.

• Brad Kennedy was introduced as the district’s new human resources director. Kennedy, a Frankfort High graduate, is a former FIS teacher and has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Education. He is the FHS boys soccer coach.

• Travis McConathy was recognized for being named one of the exceptional childhood education teachers of the year by the Central Kentucky Education Cooperative. McConathy is the baseball coach at FHS.

