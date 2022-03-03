03-05.FIS-Auditorium.jpg

The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard a presentation about updating the Frankfort High auditorium during its meeting Monday at Second Street School. 

Frankfort Independent Schools board members heard plans to renovate the Frankfort High auditorium at their meeting Monday night.

Craig Aossey, with G. Scott & Associates Architects, discussed the upgrades, which include new stage lighting, extending the stage out 3 feet, new curtains, new carpet and a ramp up to the stage to make it accessible.

The front row of seats would be eliminated with the stage extension, but the plans call for the sound booth at the back of the auditorium to be removed, allowing seats to be extended in that area.

The sound and lighting would be moved to a back corner so they’re in the same place.

Aossey estimated the cost of the renovations would be between $325,000-$350,000.

He told the board the next decision, if it decides to proceed with the renovation, would be whether to make it part of an existing construction project or for it to be a new BG-1 project and moved into a separate project application.

“Either way, you have funding available,” Aossey said.

The auditorium renovation was not up for a vote Monday.

“I know we’re not in position to decide anything,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber told the board. “I know there’s a lot to soak in. I want you to be aware it’s happening, and I want to hear your thoughts as I gather more information.”

In a COVID update, Barber recommended that the district make masks optional beginning Monday.

“If we see a spike or something happens, we’ll come back as a board team and make a determination,” Barber said about the possibility of reinstating a mask mandate.

“We want our families to know we support you. I want to say, and I shouldn’t have to, whether you wear a mask or not, that you respect each other’s decisions.”

The board heard a report on the structured cable updates and technology upgrades. Work is complete at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium 75% complete at Frankfort High and 60% complete at Second Street School. The project cost $250,000.

The board approved a request by Barber to allow him to advertise the chief finance officer position with a job description.

The district’s CFO Amy Smith has announced her retirement.

