Frankfort Independent Schools board members heard plans to renovate the Frankfort High auditorium at their meeting Monday night.
Craig Aossey, with G. Scott & Associates Architects, discussed the upgrades, which include new stage lighting, extending the stage out 3 feet, new curtains, new carpet and a ramp up to the stage to make it accessible.
The front row of seats would be eliminated with the stage extension, but the plans call for the sound booth at the back of the auditorium to be removed, allowing seats to be extended in that area.
The sound and lighting would be moved to a back corner so they’re in the same place.
Aossey estimated the cost of the renovations would be between $325,000-$350,000.
He told the board the next decision, if it decides to proceed with the renovation, would be whether to make it part of an existing construction project or for it to be a new BG-1 project and moved into a separate project application.
“Either way, you have funding available,” Aossey said.
The auditorium renovation was not up for a vote Monday.
“I know we’re not in position to decide anything,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber told the board. “I know there’s a lot to soak in. I want you to be aware it’s happening, and I want to hear your thoughts as I gather more information.”
In a COVID update, Barber recommended that the district make masks optional beginning Monday.
“If we see a spike or something happens, we’ll come back as a board team and make a determination,” Barber said about the possibility of reinstating a mask mandate.
“We want our families to know we support you. I want to say, and I shouldn’t have to, whether you wear a mask or not, that you respect each other’s decisions.”
The board heard a report on the structured cable updates and technology upgrades. Work is complete at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium 75% complete at Frankfort High and 60% complete at Second Street School. The project cost $250,000.
The board approved a request by Barber to allow him to advertise the chief finance officer position with a job description.
The district’s CFO Amy Smith has announced her retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.