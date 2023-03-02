The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard a report on position allocations for Frankfort High and Second Street at its regular meeting Monday.

With enrollment up, Second Street has been allocated 25 positions, an increase of 1.5 from last year.

FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

