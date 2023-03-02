The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard a report on position allocations for Frankfort High and Second Street at its regular meeting Monday.
With enrollment up, Second Street has been allocated 25 positions, an increase of 1.5 from last year.
Frankfort has been allocated 13 positions, the same number it was allocated last year.
The allocations, required by statute, are based on a formula and they had to be submitted Wednesday. They don’t include district staffing or special education positions, which are driven by case load numbers.
The board approved a policy keeping class sizes smaller than the state recommendations.
“This board historically has wanted to emphasize small classes because we think that matters, especially with younger students,” FIS Chair Jina Greathouse said.
The state caps classes in grades K-3 at 24 with one teacher, and FIS staffs at 20. Fourth-grade numbers are a 28-student cap by the state with FIS staffing at 24. For grades 5-6 the state cap is 29, and FIS staffs at 25. Grades 7-8 have a state cap of 31 with FIS staffing at 25 students per one teacher. In grades 9-12, the state has a cap of 31 while FIS staffs at 25.
“It’s expensive to do,” Greathouse said. “Just that small variation can add a lot more dollars to staffing. But that’s why we do it. It’s something the board has always felt strongly about.”
The board also approved policy and procedures related to public comments at board meetings.
“Our policy has always allowed for public comment, and that opportunity is included on the agenda for every regular meeting,” Greathouse wrote in an email. “In reviewing our policy a few months ago, we thought more specific information and requirements should be included both in the policy and specific procedure.
“We went ahead and approved the policy with the stipulation that more language will be added that prohibits speakers from addressing/identifying students or addressing personnel by name.”
For those who want to speak on an issue that is on that meeting's agenda, they can show up at the meeting and sign in, indicating they would like to address the board.
Those wishing to speak on a non-agenda issue will need to notify Central Office three days prior to the meeting, and at that time a decision will be made to determine if the speaker's issue is timely, relevant, appropriate, etc.
