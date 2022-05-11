The Frankfort Independent Schools board heard about year-end activities at its meeting Monday.

For Frankfort High, the senior baccalaureate and campout will be June 5. Underclassmen awards will be June 7, and on June 8 there will be senior awards followed by the traditional clap-out from the FHS auditorium, and then the senior parade.

FHS Principal Tyler Reed said the school is working with the city on the parade, which will take place in South Frankfort.

“That’s our newest tradition we’ve kind of added to honor those seniors from COVID where that was the only tradition we could implement,” Reed told the board. “We’ve tried to carry that on with the willingness of the city to assist us there.”

The first senior parade took place in 2020.

The senior cry day ceremony will be June 9 along with graduation rehearsal and the FHS seniors going to Second Street for a walk through. This will be the first time since the pandemic started in 2020 that the walk through at Second Street will take place.

Frankfort High’s graduation will be June 10 at 6 p.m. at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Second Street will fifth grade promotion on June 9.

“This will be our first fifth grade promotion in a really long time, maybe since I’ve been here possibly, so we’re bringing that back,” Second Street Principal Samantha Sams said.

Second Street will also have an eighth grade formal June 2 at The Foundry.

In other business, FIS Superintendent Houston Barber reported that Kim Beers has been hired as the new chief financial officer for the district. She will replace Amy Smith, who is retiring at the end of the current fiscal year in June.

Beers previously worked as the assistant director of finance for Franklin County Schools.

