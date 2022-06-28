Sheri Satterly has been named the new superintendent for Frankfort Independent Schools.
The FIS Board of Education announced her hiring at a special-called meeting Tuesday.
The board also unanimously approved a four-year contract with Satterly, who currently serves as assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of Danville Independent Schools.
Satterly, a graduate of Danville, is a veteran educator for the district. Her 18-year tenure has included service as an elementary school music teacher and reading interventionist, a middle school counselor and principal, and a high school guidance counselor overseeing college and career readiness.
As an administrator overseeing the district’s instructional programs and services, Satterly also developed expertise in financial management, federal programs such as Title I and ESSER, and comprehensive school/district improvement planning.
She facilitated the formation of Danville Independent’s Equity Council and serves on the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ equity, diversity and inclusion committee. A vocalist and former choral director, she brings to Frankfort a passion for excellence in the arts.
Satterly will take over as FIS superintendent on Friday, filling the vacancy left by Houston Barber. Barber announced his resignation in April after accepting the position of deputy superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools.
FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse praised Satterly’s depth of experience and reputation as a servant-leader.
“We look forward to introducing Ms. Satterly to our students, staff, families and community,” Greathouse said. “It was clear from the outset that she had done her homework on our district, and she is ready and eager to join the Panther family as our next superintendent.”
Greathouse said the board plans to host a community meet-and-greet in August.
