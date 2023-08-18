Frankfort Independent Schools has a goal of hiring five full-time bus drivers.
The FIS Board of Education took a step to reach that goal when it approved a $4 per hour pay raise at its meeting Monday.
The raise is effective immediately.
"We highly value the unwavering commitment and dedication of our school bus drivers,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly said. “They are not just drivers; they are trusted mentors, reliable figures, and an essential part of the Frankfort Independent Schools family. This wage increase reflects our appreciation for their hard work and investment in the safety and well-being of our students.
We need five drivers to run our routes efficiently. There is no alternate route to obtaining a CDL, which is required to drive a bus. You either have it or you don’t. You can either drive or you can’t. If we have five full-time drivers, we can provide all of the routes that we need.”
The new starting hourly rate is $21.06 per hour.
Satterly said the district currently has four bus drivers on staff, with some driving only in the morning or only in the afternoon, and the district is currently using most of its drivers in a substitute role.
“Bobby (Driskell, FIS chief operating officer/director of pupil personnel) and I have talked about this,” Satterly told the board. “If we have five full-time drivers we can provide a preschool route both morning and afternoon. We can always get our kids to JROTC at (Franklin) County, we can always get our kids to Trailblazer (a career and technical center in Harrodsburg), and we can always have morning and afternoon routes.”
The board approved the pay increase unanimously.
“It is a very competitive market for a position that requires a certain certification,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “The bus driver shortage is certainly not isolated to us. This is a good next step to try to fill those driver seats.”
The board also approved a facilities project, which involves renovating the auditorium at Frankfort High, making repairs to the roof at Second Street School and replacing nine units of the HVAC system at FHS.
• The board heard a final report on the district’s summer feeding program. With the seven-day pickup, a total of 54,096 meals were distributed along with 3,864 gallons of milk. More than 300 households were served.
An additional 10,336 meals were delivered to the Kings Center, Second Street and some camps in the district.
