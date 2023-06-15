The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education approved a district-wide fee schedule at Monday's meeting.

The fees for Frankfort High School students for the 2023-24 school year will be $50 and Second Street School students will pay $25. Those fees are waived for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

FIS

