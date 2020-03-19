Frankfort Independent Schools will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a special meeting both virtually and at central office.
Those who attend the meeting in person are asked to practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of space between others.
The board will have the second reading on the district calendar for fiscal year 2020-21 and discuss BG-I, BG-2 and BG-3 project applications, which are required by the state Department of Education before any school facilities work can be done.
School board members will also discuss the elimination of the director of activities, athletics and extended learning position and a memorandum of agreement for an athletic trainer with the University of Kentucky.
Next month’s board meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at central office on Leestown Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.