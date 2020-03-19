FIS
Frankfort Independent Schools will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a special meeting both virtually and at central office.

Those who attend the meeting in person are asked to practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of space between others.

The board will have the second reading on the district calendar for fiscal year 2020-21 and discuss BG-I, BG-2 and BG-3 project applications, which are required by the state Department of Education before any school facilities work can be done.

School board members will also discuss the elimination of the director of activities, athletics and extended learning position and a memorandum of agreement for an athletic trainer with the University of Kentucky.

Next month’s board meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at central office on Leestown Lane.

