In a move no one seemed to want to make, the Frankfort Independent Schools board accepted the resignation letter of Superintendent Houston Barber at its meeting Monday.
“I’m sure no board member is excited to make this motion, so I’m going to reluctantly move that we accept the resignation letter of Dr. Barber effective June 30, 2022,” board chair Jina Greathouse said.
“For the record, I will second it,” board member Dave Garnett said. “The arc of Dr. Barber’s career is not finished, and I think we’re lucky to have him as long as we have.”
Barber announced his resignation last week after seven years as the FIS superintendent. He will be deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools starting July 1.
“I’m not sure what to say,” Greathouse said before making the motion. “None of us are thoroughly thrilled about this. We’ve come to know you well in the last seven years. He's worked very hard for us. We’ve come to appreciate him tremendously, so we will, I guess, seize the opportunity to move forward and build on what we’ve already accomplished.
“We certainly wish the very best for you in the future, but, having said that, you’re not done yet. We have you for 2½ more months, and the work continues.”
Greathouse discussed the process for finding a new superintendent.
“We will begin the search by hiring an organization that offers the service of superintendent search,” she told the board. “There are multiple search service organizations, but I am prepared tonight to recommend KSBA (Kentucky School Board Association). This is something they’ve done for many, many years. We’ve worked with them before, and I personally have been satisfied with their services.”
Greathouse said once the board contracts with KSBA, the planning phase begins. This includes a board meeting to establish some kind of timeline and a plan for advertising.
After that, the board will begin soliciting input from stakeholders in the community for traits, skills and talents they’d like to see in the next superintendent.
By statute, a screening committee must be established within 30 days of accepting Barber’s resignation. The composition of the committee, which is set by the statute, is two teachers, one board member, one principal, one parent and one classified employee.
Greathouse said that if there is no minority representation in that group, a special election will be held for a minority parent to serve on the committee.
Greathouse received authorization from the board to proceed with contract activity with KSBA. If the board contracts with KSBA, FIS' consultant will be Don Martin.
“I know this has been a difficult time and I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” Barber said in his remarks to the board. “This is not a farewell tour. I just want to say it’s been a very difficult decision and I appreciate I’ve been afforded this opportunity.
“I love this place. I’m a Panther for life. I may not be superintendent for life, but I’m a Panther for life. I can promise you this, my kids will still be attending FIS, I’ll still be living here.”
Barber is a 1994 graduate of Frankfort High. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching from Marquette University and received his master’s degree and doctoral degree from the University of Louisville.
“I want to thank you guys,” he told the board. "I really appreciate this board, and I’ve enjoyed it so much. I’ve learned a lot, and I appreciate Ms. Greathouse’s leadership. She’s been amazing.
“This is not the end. I’m going to be leading this place until June 30 at 5 o’clock.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.