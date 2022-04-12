In a move no one seemed to want to make, the Frankfort Independent Schools board accepted the resignation letter of Superintendent Houston Barber at its meeting Monday.

“I’m sure no board member is excited to make this motion, so I’m going to reluctantly move that we accept the resignation letter of Dr. Barber effective June 30, 2022,” board chair Jina Greathouse said.

“For the record, I will second it,” board member Dave Garnett said. “The arc of Dr. Barber’s career is not finished, and I think we’re lucky to have him as long as we have.”

Barber announced his resignation last week after seven years as the FIS superintendent. He will be deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools starting July 1.

Houston Barber

The Frankfort Independent Schools board accepted the resignation letter of Superintendent Houston Barber at its meeting Monday. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

“I’m not sure what to say,” Greathouse said before making the motion. “None of us are thoroughly thrilled about this. We’ve come to know you well in the last seven years. He's worked very hard for us. We’ve come to appreciate him tremendously, so we will, I guess, seize the opportunity to move forward and build on what we’ve already accomplished.

“We certainly wish the very best for you in the future, but, having said that, you’re not done yet. We have you for 2½ more months, and the work continues.”

Greathouse discussed the process for finding a new superintendent.

“We will begin the search by hiring an organization that offers the service of superintendent search,” she told the board. “There are multiple search service organizations, but I am prepared tonight to recommend KSBA (Kentucky School Board Association). This is something they’ve done for many, many years. We’ve worked with them before, and I personally have been satisfied with their services.”

Greathouse said once the board contracts with KSBA, the planning phase begins. This includes a board meeting to establish some kind of timeline and a plan for advertising.

After that, the board will begin soliciting input from stakeholders in the community for traits, skills and talents they’d like to see in the next superintendent.

By statute, a screening committee must be established within 30 days of accepting Barber’s resignation. The composition of the committee, which is set by the statute, is two teachers, one board member, one principal, one parent and one classified employee.

Greathouse said that if there is no minority representation in that group, a special election will be held for a minority parent to serve on the committee.

Greathouse received authorization from the board to proceed with contract activity with KSBA. If the board contracts with KSBA, FIS' consultant will be Don Martin.

“I know this has been a difficult time and I’m grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” Barber said in his remarks to the board. “This is not a farewell tour. I just want to say it’s been a very difficult decision and I appreciate I’ve been afforded this opportunity.

“I love this place. I’m a Panther for life. I may not be superintendent for life, but I’m a Panther for life. I can promise you this, my kids will still be attending FIS, I’ll still be living here.”

Barber is a 1994 graduate of Frankfort High. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching from Marquette University and received his master’s degree and doctoral degree from the University of Louisville.

“I want to thank you guys,” he told the board. "I really appreciate this board, and I’ve enjoyed it so much. I’ve learned a lot, and I appreciate Ms. Greathouse’s leadership. She’s been amazing.

“This is not the end. I’m going to be leading this place until June 30 at 5 o’clock.”

