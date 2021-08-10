The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education scheduled a public hearing for its proposed tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year.
It’s a rate that will save the public some money.
“I have some great news this evening,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said during the meeting. “Our board team has worked really hard to find a way to support this community, and it’s exciting they are working toward recommending we have a hearing that will have a reduced rate for taxes for the first time in my career for real estate, and the same tax rate as last year for personal property.”
Barber is in his seventh year as FIS superintendent.
The public hearing on the tax rate will be Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the FIS Central Office, 959 Leestown Lane, followed by a board meeting at 6 p.m.
Last year’s tax rate was 102.4 cents per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property. This proposed tax rate on real property is 103.1 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the rate will stay the same for personal property at 102.4.
“For us, especially with our real property situation here in the state government corridor, this is very rare for us,” FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “I think I can remember maybe two times in the last 20 years we’ve been able to take a reduced tax rate. This is huge. Many thanks to Dr. Barber and our CFO (chief financial officer), Amy Smith, for getting us to this position where we can do it. This was very welcome news.”
In the FIS district, 75% of the property is tax exempt, and those properties are state owned.
In other business:
• The board approved a YMCA Black Achievers stipend of $2,000. The stipend will help provide a leader selected by the district to guide students in the program. YMCA Black Achievers is a program that serves youth in grades 6-12 and is designed to develop future leadership potential and encourage the pursuit of higher educational and career goals.
• The board approved the district proceeding with the process of implementing the MySchoolBucks pay application. The app would allow people to pay online for meals, fees, club dues, field trips and other expenses.
• Barber gave a report on the first week of school, which began Aug. 2.
“We’re full speed ahead,” he said. “We’re starting to really have some great classroom robust instruction moving from the community side of things. We had to build that community first, but I will say our first week was very successful, and it’s so great to see our kids back in school.”
