FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools board met Wednesday with Don Martin of the Kentucky School Boards Association to discuss the process for replacing FIS Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber.

The FIS board accepted Barber’s resignation letter at its April 11 meeting. Barber has accepted a position as deputy superintendent at Fayette County Public Schools, and his last day with FIS is June 30.

The board is using KSBA as a search service organization, and Martin is the search consultant.

The board adopted a tentative deadline for the search process with the goal of having a new superintendent named sometime in July.

The board also adopted the superintendent vacancy notice. The position and advertisement were posted on the KSBA website Thursday and will be on the Kentucky Department of Education website.

Applications for the position will be accepted for 30 days after the ad was first posted.

By statute, a superintendent search screening committee must be established within 30 days of Barber’s resignation letter being accepted by the board.

The board took action on the establishment of the committee at its meeting Monday.

The committee, by statute, must consist of a board member selected by the board chairperson, two teachers, one classified staff, one principal and one parent.

If a district has 8% or higher minority student population, the law states there will be minority representation on the committee. If one of the six committee members selected is a member of a minority, that satisfies the law.

Martin said if there is no minority representation among the six members, the board will have a parent election to choose a minority parent.

Board member Dave Garnett was appointed to the committee, by board chairperson Jina Greathouse, but the other members of the committee have yet to be determined.

The board will establish a criteria for the new superintendent, and it needs to be approved before the first joint meeting of the board and the screening committee.

The board will collect feedback from community stakeholders about what they’re looking for in a new superintendent. A public forum was discussed, but a date for the forum wasn’t selected.

Martin told the board it usually takes between 2-2½ months to complete the process.

If a new superintendent isn’t named by July 1, the board will select an interim superintendent to serve until the new superintendent starts the job.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription