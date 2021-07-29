FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

With school starting Monday, the Frankfort Independent Schools tied up some loose ends at a special board meeting Wednesday.

The board approved an emergency certificate for a middle school math teacher.

“Math teachers are very hard to find,” Superintendent Houston Barber told the board. “These are for two math emergency certificates. We actually only need to approve one this evening.”

Emergency certificates, which usually last just one year, are issued if a district needs an educator to teach outside of his or her certification area and there are no other qualified candidates, according to kentuckyteacher.org.

The board also approved an adjunct instructor certificate for a JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) position in the district. JAG, according to the National Collaborative on Workforce and Disability website, is a nonprofit development program dedicated to helping at-risk young people graduate from high school and make successful transitions to postsecondary education or meaningful employment.

An adjunct instructor certificate, as stated on the Kentucky Department of Education website, allows those who have expertise and a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with a major or minor in an academic content area and meet other qualifications to teach part-time on a contract basis. 

In its final order of business Wednesday, the board approved the job description and salary schedule for a reading/literacy interventionist.

Barber said the district can hire up to four interventionists but is currently looking to hire one to work primarily with students in grades K-5.

The scope of responsibilities, according to a document presented to the board, is “to help students acquire grade-level knowledge; provide targeted intervention to students performing below grade-level standards; support teachers in designing and implementing appropriate intervention strategies that meet student learning styles.”

The salary schedule for the reading/literacy interventionist position is the same as the teacher salary schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription