FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education approved a supplemental year for students at its meeting Monday.

“We had 11 students make a request knowing the requirements that were going to have to happen for each of those students,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “They have also been made aware of the significance of the redo year and the pros and cons and potential challenges.”

Kentucky Senate Bill 128, which was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in March, is emergency legislation that allows a supplemental year for students after a school year in which COVID-19 caused lengthy virtual instruction.

Barber said all 11 students making the request are in high school, and the majority are juniors and seniors.

“We have 11 students, and I feel very confident they’ve made a wise decision with their families in requesting this,” Barber told the board. “I am fully recommending we approve this and give them this opportunity.”

The board approved the supplemental year unanimously.

Barber said those 11 students have to let the district know by the close of business on June 1 if they intend to use the supplemental year, and FIS has to file an implementation plan with the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.

School boards have the option of denying a supplemental year, and they have until June 1 to decide to accept all requests or no requests from students in their districts.

Guidance from KDE says the intent of Senate Bill 128 is for students to retake or supplement courses and not to give students an extra year to explore new coursework.

Franklin County Schools approved the supplemental year earlier this month.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription