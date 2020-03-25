FIS
Buy Now

The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education is a step closer to upgrading to its school facilities.

At Monday evening’s meeting the board approved an updated price cost estimate with Codell Construction for projects at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, Frankfort High School and Second Street Elementary.

“It’s constantly changing and growing. This is just setting what our priorities are,” Craig Foley, FHS assistant principal, said of the gym project. “So we are trying to do discoveries so you don’t have a big unknown and a big change order come up.”

According to documents, the total estimated cost of the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium project is $5.84 million and includes crack mitigation; window replacement; full plumbing replacement; water bottle filler stations; HVAC; lighting replacement; electrical; bleachers; site lighting; signage; paving; fencing; landscaping; storm water; door and hardware replacement; finishes; gym floor; gym equipment; locker room renovations; bathroom renovations; abatement; accessibility upgrades; roofing; security; possible sprinklers; and classroom renovations.

The gym was built in 1953 and has not been renovated since.

In other business, the board:

• OK’d a review of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) standards to show that the district is addressing the needs that are already in the facilities plan.

• Approved BG-2, an energy review checklist that will be sent to the state in order to be in compliance with energy standards.

“Those standards include using LED lighting, energy-efficient heating and cooling and energy efficient windows,” Foley said.

• Agreed to pay Steve Hughes Excavating LLC $48,848 for the demolition of the former Wilkinson Street School. The work included asbestos removal, labor and services.

• OK’d the elimination of the director of activities, athletics and extended learning position.

• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the University of Kentucky for an athletic trainer.

The next FIS board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 13, at central office.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription