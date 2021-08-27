FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber gave the district’s weekly COVID-19 update Friday on Twitter.

The district currently has six active student positive cases, three positive cases among its staff and 13 students are in quarantine.

“We are highly encouraging you to wear masks at outdoor athletic events where spacing is not a priority,” Barber posted on Twitter. FIS has an indoor mask mandate.

“We intend to remain in-person for the duration of this year. Together, we will defeat COVID.”

On Thursday, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced that FCS will use five non-traditional instruction (NTI) days next week, meaning there will be no in-person instruction in the district. Students will complete assignments given to them by their teachers.

Kopp said the decision was made because of high COVID numbers in the district, the community and across the state.

