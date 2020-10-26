Frankfort Independent Schools won’t have fans at its basketball games this winter.
The district won’t have a gym either.
The FIS Board of Education, at a special called meeting Monday, approved its athletic plans for basketball, swimming and archery. The plans apply to high school sports only.
“I think right now with indoor, we do no fans, I agree with that,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “I think we can make adjustments both for Senior Night and maybe some things along the way.
“I will say the good news is we’re not going to have home competitions in our gym because we’re now renovating that. We’ll really have a lot of away games in terms of basketball, and that makes a difference.”
FIS has had a policy of no fans at its fall sports because of COVID-19.
“It’s worked exceptionally well for us in outdoors,” Barber said. “We’ve slowly worked our way into just minimal fans.”
Board Chairman Jina Greathouse asked if some games might be played at other facilities in Frankfort and be considered home games for Frankfort High School.
“We are working that out right now, so there is a possibility,” Barber said. “That’s correct, we could have our home games at a different facility, so (COVID) criteria would follow there. We haven’t secured that yet.”
Greathouse also asked if the home competitions would be a small number.
“It would be very small,” Barber said. “At this point we don’t even have a home gymnasium for competitions. We have no agreement whatsoever, and to be completely transparent, everything’s been denied at this point. So right now our home competitions in local facilities don’t exist until we find a home partner.”
Frankfort’s home gym, F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, is undergoing a $5.8 million renovation.
In other business, Barber gave a COVID-19 instructional update.
“In Frankfort Independent Schools, we are following protocols and we are carefully analyzing how things are going,” he said. “When we do have a positive case, we take it very serious and we immediately follow the protocols, not only by our district but by our health department.”
Barber said there were over 300 students at Second Street School on Monday.
“It was a well-oiled machine,” he said. “I walked around, did the full world tour, and kids were engaged, kids were in safe places, and it was a great opportunity for us to be successful and it really showed that we can do it.
“We understand there’s the challenge of being aware of what’s happening in our city, in our county, but I’m very pleased. We remain in the orange plan, probably will for some time, but we’re advancing our small-group opportunities. We feel very confident in this plan and you would be very proud of how administrators take this very serious.”
Barber said there has not been any spread of the virus within the school buildings or athletic teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.