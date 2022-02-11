FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

The need for an indoor practice facility for Frankfort Independent Schools was brought up at Monday’s board meeting, and the district is exploring building one.

“We’re in the middle of the facility plan cycle, and so we’ve addressed a lot of needs that were renovations or updates,” FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “But there’s one thing that keeps rising to the top, and it’s not a renovation because we don’t have the footprint in any of our facilities to create it, but it’s an indoor practice facility.

“For whatever reason, that is a particular need and what a lot of people seem to think is a critical need. (FIS Superintendent) Houston (Barber) and I have had a couple of quick conversions. With your blessing I’d like to pursue that. I’ll look at steel building structures instead of brick and mortar. We have lots of property, lots of options where something like that could go.”

The facility would be for all sports and all grade levels and would be used by Second Street and Frankfort High. It could also be used for academic purposes.

“It would be impactful in so many ways,” Barber said. “You could use it for so many things, not just athletics. You could use it for other purposes for our students.

“We definitely need a facility. It’s been rising to the top for a long time.”

The district recently renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium on Ewing Street.

“The other thing we did somewhat inadvertently was eliminate the area in Wilkinson Gymnasium where the exercise equipment, the weights were," Greathouse said, "and the area on the stage where we recreated the classroom community room, that area was used by multiple teams, softball, baseball and cheerleading, for practice.”

Greathouse said she thought the board might be able to move quicker than anticipated on the facility if it receives the proper approvals and not wait until the district facility plan process begins next year, in part because the district already has potential property.

“A steel building would go up quicker,” she said. “I don’t think we need to wait until time to do the facility plan to determine that there is a need for it. From my perspective that’s become pretty obvious.”

“I like the idea,” board member Tasha Jones said of the proposed facility. “I think we’ve always needed one, even when I went to school at Frankfort High. This is going to be for Second Street and Frankfort High, so this is going to be nice. I think we can use one, and it can benefit academic purposes as well.”

In other business, the board had the first reading of its 2022-2023 calendar.

The proposed calendar has school starting on Aug. 2 and ending on June 9.

No action was taken on the calendar, and it will be voted on at a later board meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription