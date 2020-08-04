080520 FIS board meeting

Families in the Frankfort Independent Schools district have until Friday to decide whether their students will be participating in in-person or virtual learning when school starts on Aug. 26.

“We have to get our numbers set to be safe and to understand better how we operate our classrooms and ensure we are following all protocols — that is absolutely critical to us,” explained FIS Superintendent Houston Barber during Monday’s board meeting.

“If a decision is not made by our families this Friday, they will automatically go in virtual.”

Barber said the district needs the exact number of students who will be participating in in-person instruction in order to prepare for the implementation of social distancing guidelines.

“If you haven’t responded with the learning path option by Friday, do not show up to school on the 26th because there will not be space for you,” reiterated FIS board chair Jina Greathouse.

According to Second Street School principal Sam Sams, approximately 28 families have yet to respond, although, she admitted, some of those students have moved out of the district.

“We are going to do some home visits this week to try to get face-to-face with people we haven’t been able to get ahold of and plan based on those numbers,” Sams added.

The district will also be issuing a travel advisory encouraging families and staff that choose to travel out of state, especially to hot spots, to quarantine for 14 days.

“It’s very important for our families to know if they’re going to do in-person because we don’t want to put other students and families at risk,” Barber said.

FIS reentry guidelines

FIS is also asking families to have a back-up plan in place in case the district needs to go all virtual at some point.

“(We need) to ensure that they know if we make that decision that we will be supporting them in the efforts of virtual (learning) along the way,” the superintendent stated.

The board also decided to incorporate mask wearing for kindergartners. Their facial coverings will be attached to a lanyard so that when students are not wearing them they will be close at hand and won’t get lost.

“I think it’s very important to recognize that we are doing everything possible to get to the starting line safely and provide experiences of both in-person and virtual for our students so that they have those options,” Barber said.

