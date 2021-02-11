Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools will both stay with 100% virtual instruction Friday because of inclement weather.

Superintendents Houston Barber of FIS and Mark Kopp of FCS posted the decisions on Twitter.

There will be no Learning Academy or in-person services Friday for FIS, and FCS will have no after-school programs or in-person services.

Both districts said decisions on evening games and events will be made by noon Friday.

