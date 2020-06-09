F.D. Wilkinson Gym

Everything is on the table.

That’s the message the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education is sending to students and parents who are wondering how the district plans on reopening schools in the fall.

FIS Superintendent Houston Barber and board Chairperson Jina Greathouse will co-chair a re-entry task force, which will include fellow school board member Amelia Berry and roughly 30 stakeholders.

“I tried to narrow it down, but in order to get representation across the board I needed to have that number,” Barber told the board at Monday’s meeting.

The task force, which will provide re-entry recommendations to the school board, is expected to meet at least four times before July 1 with its first meeting slated for later this week or early next week, the superintendent said, adding that after each meeting he will report back to the school board with what was communicated and what the next steps will be.

“We’ll probably have to do a survey-type thing to get feedback from our families to determine what their thoughts are as far as having their child attend school in an in-class setting,” Greathouse stated.

“Flexibility and patience will be key for a successful plan.”

Barber said until the task force determines how re-entry will look he isn’t even comfortable discussing options for the upcoming academic year.

“We will have a product that we intend to present to our board that will be our focus for the next year,” he added.

