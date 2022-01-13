011321.FIS Booster Clinic.jpg

Frankfort Independent Schools is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer booster clinic Friday for FIS students and staff.

The boosters will be administered in school.

Those wishing to receive a booster should sign up at bit.ly/fisbooster.

