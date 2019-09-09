Though it didn’t take action, the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education received a report regarding a second potential energy savings project with Harshaw Trane at Monday’s regular meeting.
Ernie Tacogue, education market leader for the company, which has completed projects with 30 school districts across the state, including a previous one with FIS in 2010, said there is additional room for improvement at both Second Street School and Frankfort High.
“There have been advancements in technology since then and this is an opportunity for guaranteed savings,” he told the board. “Meaning every year we have to meet those savings or write you a check.”
The majority of the approximately $700,000 project would go toward heating and air conditioning (50%-60%) and lighting (25%), items Tacogue termed as “the biggest return on investment.”
According to Hershaw Trane projections, the project would yield between $25,000-28,000 in annual energy savings. If the district were to finance the project through bonds over a 15-year period, the projected guaranteed energy savings would pay between $375,000-$420,000.
"You will be bonding a modest sum of $250,000-$300,000 for $700,000 worth of work," Tacogue said.
Improvements at Second Street would include converting mismatched lighting to LED, replacing the chiller on the roof and getting rid of an abandoned boiler and adding a new main boiler. The current boiler would then serve as a backup.
“Right now, you have one boiler doing the load of work and it is nearing end of life,” Tacogue added.
At FHS, the fluorescent lights in the cafeteria, which are frequently going out, would be replaced with LED lighting.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a position for a part-time instructional monitor/child care worker.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with Kentucky State University for its early college program. The district has been partnering with the college for two years and students are offered 14 courses. FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said even underclassmen are starting to work on associate's degrees. “We’ve had some highly successful ventures. This is one. I think we should embrace it,” he said.
The next FIS meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Second Street School. A public hearing on the district's property tax rate will be held at 5:30 p.m. at central office.
Though not discussed at the meeting, the district has issued a request for proposals from companies for the demolition of Wilkinson Street School. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.