Sparked in part by the local Black Lives Matter march and the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda, Frankfort Independent Schools is looking for more ways to add race-related topics to its curriculum.
“In light of recent events and the movement that seems to be happening across our country, we felt like this would be an opportunity to incorporate more learning about racial injustice and racism in general,” said Jina Greathouse, who is board chairperson and a member of the district’s Equity Board, which exists only to advise the school board.
Greathouse met with fellow board member Amelia Berry and FIS Superintendent Houston Barber recently to discuss what that might look like. They kicked around ideas such as book studies, adding more Black history learning opportunities and putting something together for the march in Washington, D.C., that is planned for August.
“We’ll start small and see where it goes,” Greathouse explained, adding she’d like to see the conversation from the perspective of what brought us to where we are today.
They plan to put a small group together and ask for guidance from experts.
“This is part of a larger, broader conversation about work that is already ongoing and will be accelerated and elevated over time,” Berry stated, adding that “seizing the moment of opportunity for education and discussion is an immediate next step.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.