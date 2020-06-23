BLM 2.JPG

Thousands gathered on the Old Capitol lawn on West Broadway for a peaceful Black Lives Matter march to the Capitol grounds to bring awareness to police brutality and racism earlier this month. (State Journal file photo)

Sparked in part by the local Black Lives Matter march and the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda, Frankfort Independent Schools is looking for more ways to add race-related topics to its curriculum.

“In light of recent events and the movement that seems to be happening across our country, we felt like this would be an opportunity to incorporate more learning about racial injustice and racism in general,” said Jina Greathouse, who is board chairperson and a member of the district’s Equity Board, which exists only to advise the school board.

Greathouse met with fellow board member Amelia Berry and FIS Superintendent Houston Barber recently to discuss what that might look like. They kicked around ideas such as book studies, adding more Black history learning opportunities and putting something together for the march in Washington, D.C., that is planned for August.

“We’ll start small and see where it goes,” Greathouse explained, adding she’d like to see the conversation from the perspective of what brought us to where we are today.

They plan to put a small group together and ask for guidance from experts.

“This is part of a larger, broader conversation about work that is already ongoing and will be accelerated and elevated over time,” Berry stated, adding that “seizing the moment of opportunity for education and discussion is an immediate next step.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription