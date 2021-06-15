The renovation of Second Street School’s playgrounds moved a step closer to reality at the Frankfort Independent Schools board meeting Monday.
The board approved a BG-1 — a document of all plans and specifications which needs to be provided to the Kentucky Department of Education before any work is performed — for the projects.
Second Street Principal Samantha Sams gave a presentation on the playgrounds during the meeting.
“We went to three different companies,” Sams said. “This company (GameTime) by far gave us the most amount of equipment for the budget we were working with. We’re really happy with what we were able to get.
“We’re ready to move forward with this, and I do think our kids are so deserving of this opportunity to increase what we have for them on outdoor play.”
The probable costs listed on the BG-1 are $121,521.16 and includes upgrades on the main playground and the preschool playground.
David Jackson, who owns Jackson Construction, a licensed and insured company, offered to donate his services to the removal and excavation of the current playground equipment, saving the district $20,000.
The playground committee is made up of Sams, FIS Chief Operations Officer Bobby Driskell, Alison Mazurak, occupational therapist at Second Street and Frankfort High, and parent representative Michelle Elam.
“I was really interested in being part of the conversation about a new playground because this is a really important decision to make for our students,” Mazurak told the board. “There are so many children who use the playground of different ages.
“Really I’m looking at it through an OT (occupational therapist) lens, and OTs really make sure kids are able to develop the right strength, endurance and balance. A playground is a fantastic place for that to happen. All these things transfer over to academic tasks.
“It’s not just the physical skills that help so much. It’s social and emotional skills that can be developed on a playground. That’s really important to our district.”
Board Chairman Jina Greathouse said most of the current equipment on the main playground is 20 or 21 years old. The swing sets will not be replaced.
Sams proposed a yearly fundraising plan to add a new piece of equipment to the playground each year.
A piece of equipment would be chosen by committee each and advertised to the community, and funds that were raised would directly go to the equipment.
“We’re hoping to add to this every year with a piece of equipment,” Sams said. “It’s just crazy how expensive a playground is.”
Mazurak said the playground could create different ways for kids to play together and stimulate their senses.
“All of these things mentioned, like building strength, being able to climb and spin, really help kids feel more grounded so they are ready to learn, ready to do any testing they need to do, and sit for longer times to listen to their teachers,” she said.
It will take six to eight weeks for the equipment to be delivered and about a week to install it.
“Like Alison said, there’s so much learning that goes on in that unstructured play time that we really need this equipment to just enhance those experiences,” Sams said.
In other business, the board approved a one-year agreement with Apptegy, a company in Arkansas that works to build a district’s digital marketing strategy and helps deliver communication quickly.
“We’ve been working hard to communicate with families and do it in a way that has a central hub,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said.
He added that with Apptegy, one call would go to all five locations people have.
“I know when I worked on it I’d have to send something out on Infinite Campus, something out on Twitter, something out on Facebook, and this just does it all at once and has main messaging with one call," he said.
Board member Becky Barnes questioned the cost of the service.
“So did we get bids for this?” she asked. “How did we come to this $15,800 number because I’m working with a group that’s doing about the same thing and paying like $3,000.”
The agreement includes the company redesigning the district’s website every year.
“They do an analysis and do the work up front for us, so they redesign the website, get all the information, make sure everything is linked up,” Barber said.
“We have some complicated systems. Infinite Campus is not easy to deal with, and then linking up all the different sites, making sure everything has access to it to the point we can point and shoot. It’s a pretty complex process, but I can understand. It depends on the systems you’re working with, and from our perspective we always have to send out multiple calls.”
Barber said the cost after the initial year, should FIS continue with the company, would be about $8,800 annually.
Barnes also asked how the district got with the company.
“It was one of those that was recommended, and after being recommended I checked on it,” Barber said. “We did some checks on what they could actually do. It’s pretty powerful, and people can access it on their phones, anywhere, so we can send it right to them.”
The board approved the agreement with Barnes casting a dissenting vote.
The board also OK'd two change orders from Davis H. Elliot for work on the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium renovation.
One was for additional conduit and power to serve a new sound system at a cost of $5,776, and the other was for the same amount to install additional sound system conduit and power and to pay for the installation with available contingency funds.
Driskell gave an update on the renovation and said it is going well and is on schedule.
The board approved a building optimization service agreement and an amendment to the pact agreement with TRANE.
