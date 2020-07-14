FIS

Frankfort Independent Schools announced its new Chief Financial Officer will be CPA Amy M. Smith. 

“I am truly excited to work with Mrs. Smith because of her incredible background in finance and her expertise in school finance,” said FIS Superintendent Houston Barber in an email. “She is one of the very best CFOs in all of Kentucky and we are fortunate to be able to call her a Panther.”

Smith has been an active CPA since 1996 and has 25 years’ experience working in school finance, according to a press release. 

In 2012, she was hired as the Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer for Woodford County Schools, where she supervised the Directors of Maintenance, Transportation and Food Services while managing the day to day activities of the Finance Departments and District Facilities. 

She received her MBA from Morehead State University in July 2012 and currently lives in Frankfort with her husband and 12-year-old son.

 

