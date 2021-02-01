FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

Frankfort Independent Schools, in partnership with Cumberland Family Medical Centers, is offering free COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday in the Second Street School parking lot.

The drive-thru testing is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. each day, and rapid testing is being used, meaning results are available shortly after the test is given.

The testing is open to everyone in Frankfort and Franklin County. There is no age limit, and no pre-registration is required. Those who want to be tested will register when they arrive at Second Street School.

