Frankfort Independent Schools is offering free COVID-19 testing this week at Second Street School.
The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, and rapid testing is being used.
The testing is open to everyone in Frankfort and Franklin County. There is no age limit, and no pre-registration is required. Those who want to be tested will register when they arrive at Second Street School.
The testing is being done in partnership with Cumberland Family Medical Center Inc. FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said the district is working on having the center offer services within the district's schools.
