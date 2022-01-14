011522.FIS Testing.jpg

Frankfort Independent Schools will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday at Second Street School.

The testing is free and open to the community. It will be available from 3:30-6 p.m.

After Tuesday’s event, drive-thru testing will be available every Monday, beginning Jan. 24, at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., from 3:30-6 p.m. for the community.

COVID was a topic of discussion at the FIS board meeting Tuesday evening.

“We know that omicron is thriving and driving a lot of situations right now, and we have to be very cautious understanding mitigating efforts,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “Even at the very best, there are still challenges that exist and spread is still prevalent.

“However, I will say Frankfort Independent Schools has been a leader from the very beginning and continues to be. I’m so proud that we are mask mandatory for our schools, and I think that goes a long way because we know that protocols are starting to change and evolve.”

With COVID numbers rising in the county with the omicron variant, FIS is trying to upgrade masks.

“You can see several of us are wearing N95 masks,” Barber said at the meeting. “We are asking families to consider an upgraded mask with their students. The easiest way to access this is through the classroom teacher. I think it’s important to note the classroom teacher can help that student get that access to that mask.

“If it’s a family reaching out, we ask that you call the front office. We know there are a lot of calls, but we’ll get you to the right channel. We’re trying to make it easy. If it becomes overwhelming, we’ll have a hotline for masks. At this point, we feel like people are asking at a good pace.”

FIS Director of Student Services Brittney Howell has 3,000 KN95 masks in the district that staff has handed out, and that 7,500 more KN95 masks and 5,800 additional kids’ disposable masks have been ordered.

“We give out a lot of masks every single day,” Howell said.

Masks have also been given out at sporting events, where they are required.

In other business, the board reelected Jina Greathouse as chairperson and Amelia Berry as vice chairperson.

