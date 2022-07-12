In her first major step as the new Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent, Sheri Satterly presented findings from her predecessor, Houston Barber, and other school administrators that led to the school board unanimously approving a new 2% raise for all certified and classified staff. 

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for our teachers and staff,” Satterly said. “And it is our hope that this will aid in easing some of the burden.”  

The board also unanimously passed a resolution creating a new registrar position at Frankfort High School. This position will oversee some of the duties typically passed off to guidance counselors, such as processing student records, transcript requests and other clerical work. Satterly reported that the creation of this position will allow the two remaining counselors to focus solely on student assistance and intervention and could ultimately save the district between $20,000 and $40,000 per year in costs.

Satterly, who took over for departed superintendent Barber on July 1, has already spent her time in her new role meeting with district administrators and educators, as well as touring the boundaries of the district with Chief Operating Officer/Pupil Personnel Director Bobby Driskell. She also took the opportunity to visit some of the athletic practices on Monday, the end of athletic “dead period.”

“I have enrolled both of my boys in the schools,” Satterly noted, “and we are all excited for the new year.”

