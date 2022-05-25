FIS’ tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023 was the main topic of discussion at Monday night’s board meeting, where board members and FIS Superintendent Houston Barber were presented with two examples of the tentative budget for next year, one of which would include a step increase in salaries as opposed to the other that would give all classified and certified staff a 1% raise.

The budget that includes the 1% raise would offset Section 7 funding, or the “distribution of balance between the amount generated in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of this administrative regulation and the amount available for distribution to school councils from Section 3 of this administrative regulation.”

FIS

The leftover funds can then be distributed by the board based on need and instructional purposes for student and staff support. 

FIS Chief Financial Officer Amy Smith presented both budgets and added that a balancing act comes into play when budgets like these are presented.

“The additional 1% cost of the raise essentially offsets the Section 7 funding that’s available to schools. So that’s where the balancing act comes into play. If you increase those salaries, that decreases the Section 7 that’s available to schools,” Smith said. 

Smith also noted that expenses for fuel and utilities have been increased due to the “economic times that we’re experiencing right now” and the “inflation and the significant increase in costs and fuel utilities.”

Projected Section 7 funds for next year are $563,738, and with including a step increase in salaries, available Section 7 funds would go down to $461,196. Including a 1% raise would limit those funds more.

The board unanimously approved a step-only increase, allowing sufficient Section 7 funds to provide more support for staffing. Additional raises will be talked about at a later date.

The projected carryover for this school year is $1.5 million.

