The Frankfort Independent Schools board passed a working budget for the 2021-2022 school year at its meeting Monday, and it had two things Board Chairman Jina Greathouse was happy to see.

“When I look at a budget, the first thing I look at is the contingency, so a little over $972,000 in a contingency is a wonderful position for us to be in,” Greathouse said. “The other thing I look at is the beginning balance, and with $1.4 million that’s healthy as well.”

FIS Chief Financial Officer Amy Smith gave a report to the board on the working budget, which must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by Thursday.

Smith said there is a 2% minimum requirement for the contingency, and this budget is just shy of 8% at $972,432.

The total of the working budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $15,161,843.

“It is conservative,” Smith said of the budget. “Again, there’s a need to be conservative because I cannot sit here and tell you everyone is going to pay their taxes, or who’s going to pay and who’s not going to pay. We can only go on historical information, so we budgeted conservatively because of that.”

The working budget passed unanimously.

“Kudos to Ms. Smith and (FIS Superintendent) Dr. (Houston) Barber for getting us to this place with this working budget,” Greathouse said. “It’s exciting; it gives us opportunities in the future. It makes me very happy not to have to worry about a budget.”

The board also approved the Kentucky Department of Education’s $100 incentive payments for employees who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All FIS employees who are fully vaccinated by or on Dec. 1 are eligible to receive a $100 one-time payment. Employees must have proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated.

The district will pay the $100 and be reimbursed by KDE.

“For me and for this team and for our team, what we’re trying to promote is the opportunity to get vaccinated, and I think this sends a message about our priorities,” Barber said.

