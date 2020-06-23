The Frankfort Independent Schools Re-entry Task Force is hoping to have school reopening recommendations to elected district leaders in early July.
The task force, which includes 32 stakeholders, is currently meeting each week to work out the logistics, according to FIS Superintendent Houston Barber.
“We’d love to have all the answers right now but I think that every superintendent across the commonwealth is trying to figure out the way,” he explained at Monday evening’s board meeting.
The school board also unanimously approved following Department of Public Health school reopening guidelines.
“I think we need to make a formal statement that we expect those guidelines to be incorporated into any and all plans for reopening,” said board chairperson Jina Greathouse, who made the motion.
She added that the DPH guidelines are always changing and the next update is set for Wednesday.
“Flexibility is the name of the game,” added Barber.
