No major problems were found in the Frankfort Independent Schools’ financial audit for the 2020 fiscal year.

Harold Kremer, owner and partner of Barnes Dennig, and Shelby Brown of Barnes Dennig presented the audit during the FIS board meeting Monday.

The firm issued unmodified, or clean, opinions on both financial statements and a major federal program.

“Both of those are as good as you can get, so that’s good news,” Kremer said. “We had excellent cooperation from Amy (Smith) and her staff. We had no disagreement or difficulty during the audit.”

Smith, the FIS chief financial officer, was hired in July.

Kremer added that the audit didn’t turn up any fraud or illegal acts.

“We do look at internal controls during an audit,” he said. "That’s not our primary purpose of our audit, so there’s not a separate issued report about internal controls, but we would let you know if we saw any weaknesses with your internal controls.”

This is the first year Barnes Dennig has performed an audit for FIS. The firm audits about 20 school districts, including Franklin County Schools.

Smith presented a draft budget for fiscal year 2022, which was approved by the board. A tentative budget will be presented at the board’s meeting in May.

“There is just so little information that we know,” Smith said. “This is a very conservative budget, essentially the current year budget with very few adjustments to that.”

In a COVID update, principals Tyler Reed at Frankfort High and Samantha Sams at Second Street reported that the phase-in plan for in-person instruction, which began last week, is going well.

FIS Superintendent Houston Barber reported that 125 FIS personnel have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m very, very pleased with that,” he said. “I’m excited, and it helps the process along.

“I’m excited kids are back in school. Families want to send kids back in a safe environment. I’m thrilled to see all students in action and engaged, and I’m so thankful that we’re back in session.”

Students have the option to continue with virtual instruction. FHS welcomed freshmen back last week and sophomores this week.

Reed said about 45% of both the freshman class and sophomore class have returned, which is about what was expected.

When asked in a text about the percentage of students who have chosen to continue with virtual instruction, Reed said he didn't have a firm number on total numbers' intentions.

"Since the virtual learners and in-person learners are all receiving the same instruction, we've allowed the option to remain (virtual) without having families commit," he wrote, "without knowing what the circumstances may be on their given week of return."

