Facility upgrades are on the horizon for Frankfort Independent Schools.
The district’s Board of Education will have a special meeting Wednesday to tour campuses in preparation for the next phase in a series of upgrades outlined by the District Facility Plan. The scope of the project is not defined, according to Craig Aossey from G. Scott and Associates Architects.
The school board voted earlier this month to hire G. Scott and Associates for Phase 3 of the project, which includes work at Frankfort High School, Second Street School and F.D. Wilkinson Gym. During that meeting, board Chair Jina Greathouse said she wanted to do a walk-through of the facilities so the board could see the potential scope of the plan and the current state of the buildings.
“We've got to move forward with this because the time is now,” Barber said during the meeting. "We’ve got great bonding capacity, the rates are there. I’m very excited about it.”
Michael George, senior vice president of Compass Municipal Advisors, told FIS officials at a July meeting that the district’s bonding potential for capital projects is about $6.7 million, assuming a conservative interest rate of 3.5%.
Aossey said Phase 1 included kitchen renovations and Phase 2 included reconfiguration of SSS’ front office and the addition of a security vestibule at FHS.
These phases are all guided by the District Facility Plan, which all Kentucky school districts must submit to the state Department of Education. The current FIS facility plan took effect in June and must be renewed in June 2023. According to the plan for FIS, which can be found on KDE’s website, SSS was built in 1937 and FHS was built in 1925. Their last renovations were in 2017. F.D. Wilkinson Gym was built in 1953 and hasn’t been renovated since.