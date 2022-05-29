The superintendent search committee for Frankfort Independent Schools has gotten to work.
The committee had its first meeting Thursday, where it learned the names of the applicants.
Prior to the committee going into closed session for the meeting, statistical information was released in an open meeting with the FIS school board.
A total of 13 people have applied for the position of FIS superintendent. Ten of the applicants are men, and three are women. Of the 13, six work in a district central office, two are superintendents, two are principals, two are teachers and one is with an educational organization.
Eleven of the applicants are from in Kentucky.
FIS is looking for a superintendent to replace Houston Barber, who has accepted a position as deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools. Barber’s last day with FIS is June 30.
The members of the search committee signed a confidentiality agreement with the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) after a public forum May 24 at Paul Sawyier Public Library. The FIS board is using KSBA as a search service organization.
The committee will have its second meeting Thursday.
After learning the names of the applicants and receiving their information last week, the committee members were asked to rank the candidates they think are a good fit for FIS.
At Thursday’s meeting, the committee members will share their rankings and talk about questions and issues they want to know more about. At the end of the meeting they will finalize who they want to speak with and what they want to ask them.
Don Martin, the search consultant, will set up interviews for the committee’s third meeting on June 7.
If more than one night is needed for interviews, a fourth meeting will take place to conclude the interviews on June 14, and at the end of that meeting, committee members will discuss who to recommend to the board. The committee’s interviews will be done virtually.
FIS Board Chairperson Jina Greathouse said the board would like to have three to five candidates recommended but that number isn’t absolute.
“If there’s a No. 6 who’s very, very close to No. 5, you have that authority to add somebody,” Greathouse told the board.
The committee and board will have a joint meeting on June 16 where the board will be given the committee’s recommendations. The meeting will be in closed session.
At that point the committee’s work is done, and the board, which will hire the new superintendent, can begin its interviews. Those interviews will be conducted in person.
“We have an aggressive time frame,” Martin said. “These meetings are pushed together more than average but that’s because of the time we’re dealing with.”
Every school district must have a superintendent by July 1. If the board hasn’t hired a superintendent by July 1, it will select an interim superintendent to serve until the new superintendent comes on board.
