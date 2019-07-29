Frankfort Independent Schools will continue to negotiate with city officials to minimize the impact the Second Street TIGER grant project will have on the school district.
At Monday's school board meeting, board members said they submitted comments in writing to Superintendent Houston Barber. TIGER grant project Manager Chuck Knowles gave a presentation to the board at its July 15 meeting and said that preliminary construction designs on the Second Street corridor would use about 2,000 square feet of land near the driveway entrance of Second Street School and would eliminate the turning lane on the road, which is where a traffic guard currently stands to direct school traffic during student pickup and dropoff.
Board member David Garnett said the main concerns of board members are establishing a permanent easement for utility lines that would run underneath school property and the safety of the crossing guard. Barber added that he is concerned about rerouting school buses and families coming to school as Conway Street would not allow for left-hand turns under the current proposal.
“I would like to see a traffic study,” said board Chair Jina Greathouse, adding that the study could determine traffic patterns under the proposed designs. Once the project is in place, it cannot be changed, she added.
Barber said that he and Greathouse will meet with TIGER grant representatives soon to go over concerns and possible solutions.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved an initial application to send to the Kentucky Department of Education to replace a Frankfort High School boiler that has been in service for more than 20 years.
Barber said that issues with the boiler were discovered in the spring and that it's “on its last legs.” Not replacing it now could call for an emergency replacement in the winter. Barber said that the estimated cost of replacing the boiler is $110,000.