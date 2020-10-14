COVID-19 has altered plenty in education since the pandemic started in March.
That includes the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, released Wednesday, which doesn’t have star ratings for schools.
The star ratings will return when schools are able to administer the assessments.
“The thing I like is analysis,” Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber said. “I like to take the data and look at it from every angle, but with this School Report Card it’s very different.
“With literacy and math, you’re not able to look at the numbers. It makes it a somewhat unique year.”
KDE requested a waiver on assessments and accountability because schools closed in March due to COVID. The waiver was granted by the U.S. Department of Education for the 2019-2020 school year only.
With fewer numbers to analyze, Barber is focusing on two — graduation rate and enrollment.
“There are a few numbers we always want to push, and one of those is our graduation rate,” Barber said. “We want to make sure we keep up with transition readiness, and those numbers are reported in different ways.”
Frankfort High School had a 93% graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district saw an increase of more than 100 students from the 2018-2019 school year (774) to 2019-2020 (879).
“Our enrollment, those numbers reflect our amazing growth,” Barber said. “The schools are excited with the growth and where we’re going.
“We’re working with students. We want them to be competitive in the workplace, competitive in the workforce and for post secondary education opportunities.”
FIS has partnered with Kentucky State University the past few years with KSU providing classes that students in the district can take.
“One high note was 100% of our seniors last year graduated with college credit,” Barber said. “That’s huge, and that’s part of transition readiness.
“We’re excited. We look forward to how we grow and develop and build on our momentum.”
