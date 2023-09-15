The Frankfort Independent Schools’ board passed its property tax rate with a slight increase that could bring in substantial funds.
If the board had taken the 4% increase that is allowed, the tax rate would have been 103.4 cents per $100 of real estate and personal property.
The board approved a 103.5 tax rate using the recallable nickel tax that offers the benefit of equalization funds from the state.
“Some of the benefits of the recallable nickel, if you choose to do that, is our current bonding capacity on facilities projects is $4.7 million,” FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly told the board before it voted. “Our bonding capacity doesn’t increase with the 4% increase.”
In a presentation Satterly made to the board, the nickel will qualify for equalization at the rate of 103.5. The potential bonding capacity is $9.3 million with the recallable nickel option, assuming $2.8 million in equalization.
“The equalization process is essentially the state’s way of helping out the school districts if they go out for the recallable nickel,” Michael George, managing director with Compass Municipal Advisors, told the board.
“In your all’s case, if the board decides to go out for the recallable nickel, you are taking a portion of your tax rate and dedicating it to facilities. The state is then coming in and saying, ‘since you all are doing your part to fund facilities, we will provide matching funds to help out with additional facilities.’ So the equation for the matching funds is based on your ADA, assessments, other different factors.”
George said while there is no guarantee of equalization, historically every school district that has voted for the recallable nickel to date has been equalized.
The current tax rate is 101.9.
Satterly recommended the recallable nickel to the board.
“In just thinking about our district facilities plan, we have a lot of unmet needs,” Satterly said. “We have a lot of older, beautiful buildings that are going to need some repairs and renovations, and this will help tremendously.
“We just bought a property on Ewing Street that we have some aspirations for in the future, so this would help those projects get off the ground.”
Satterly explained in an email how the tax rate would work.
“We are redistributing a nickel equivalent part of our current tax rate to our building fund,” she said. “The goal in doing this is to move additional local revenue to the building fund so that we can potentially be eligible for state funds for facility upgrades and projects that we would not be able to have access to without making this change.
“The recommendation was based on the ability to obtain more local funds that will be allocated specifically to the building fund, but also to make our district eligible for state money that we otherwise would not have been eligible for.”
The four board members in attendance voted for the 103.5 tax rate with the recallable nickel.
“Our students deserve the best facilities that we can offer,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse said. “In the historic buildings that we operate in, a lot of what we do with renovation is protect the integrity of the building by doing the outside work, but our buildings also need renovation on the inside just for operational and functional opportunities for students.
“Setting taxes, raising taxes, is one of the most difficult things a board member has to do because it’s very unpopular. But I personally feel like we have an obligation to the students in our district to provide the very best facilities we’re capable of.”
The board also approved a 47.4 tax rate on motor vehicles.
