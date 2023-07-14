In June 2022, the summer feeding program at Frankfort Independent Schools provided 1,642 meals.
When the USDA approved a seven-day pickup for this year, FIS Food Service Director Amy White jumped on the opportunity.
The result?
The FIS summer feeding program provided 22,438 meals in June. In the first week of July, more than 8,000 meals went to local children.
“As soon as I knew about it, I got with Connie [Lemley] and said this is what we need,” White said. “We have the farm to school grant, which Connie works with a whole lot with the garden clubs, so she sees a lot of the little guys who wouldn’t get the food if we weren’t doing this.”
With the seven-day pickup, children receive 14 meals, seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Each child also receives a gallon of milk.
The program is available to children up to 18 years old, and they don’t have to be students in the Frankfort school district. Those with special needs can receive food until they’re 21.
“As long as they’re not picking up food somewhere else, we can feed any kid 0 to 18,” said Lemley, the district’s Farm to School coordinator.
The difference in the number of meals served in June 2022 compared to June 2023 is the addition of the weekly meal pickup.
“We did not have the seven-day pickup last year, we just did the sites, which are Second Street because of the YMCA, a daycare,” White said. “The Kings Center during the summer has a whole lot of our kids, so that’s one we always try to make sure we’re able to provide meals to.”
FIS is still serving at sites this summer, providing between 150 and 170 breakfasts and lunches each week.
“Monday through Friday we still have the sites, and we actually provide hot food,” White said. “They get hot meals, and we deliver some, and some get picked up by a camp elsewhere. Like YES Arts comes and gets food from us as well.”
The seven-day pickup has been providing between 7,000 and 8,000 meals a week.
“Providing the pickup has given us the availability to reach out to so many more children,” White said. “They don’t even have to be in our district. We just have to make sure we keep track of all names and rosters so people are not going elsewhere or we’re accidentally feeding somebody we’re already feeding at one of our other sites. That’s a USDA guideline.”
The pickup is each Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Frankfort High. Lemley and Rebecca Vaught, the No Kid Hungry summer youth ambassador who works through the Franklin County Farmers Market, register those picking up food in front of FHS, and cars then turn onto Fourth Street where workers put the bags of food and milk in the vehicles.
“It’s amazing the amount of food they’re getting out to the kids in the community,” FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse said during a report on the program at Monday’s board meeting.
More than food is shared with the children.
“In the meal packets, not the ones this week but all the other meal packets, we’ve put in little lessons and short activities related to agriculture, the importance of eating the rainbow, the parts of the plant, soil health, just fun little activities,” Vaught said.
The packets can also include recipes, and with each ear of corn in this week’s food were directions on how to cook the corn in the microwave.
“In our district, there’s not a whole lot of home gardens so really until we got the grant and Connie was able to build the [Farm to School] program, a lot of the kids were very unaware, from beginning to end, how things grow,” White said.
“This builds nicely on the program because we’ve been trying to have the kids have lots of positive, fun experiences with fresh local food,” Lemley said. “Having it in summer meals just builds on what we’ve been doing during the school year.”
In addition to providing food for children, the program has been able to provide summer jobs for in-district employees.
“It could be bigger,” Lemley said of the program. "We’re still accepting new folks, but this has been stretching the capacity of our district. Rebecca and I could market it way more and get way more kids signed up, but we’re kind of at this point where we also need to not overwhelm the workers.
“There’s definitely a need, and this model works so much better for families than having to bring your kid to the high school for breakfast, and then having them to being them back for lunch, and then do it again the next day.
“To be able to come once and pick up meals for the whole week makes a whole bunch more sense.”
