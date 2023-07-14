In June 2022, the summer feeding program at Frankfort Independent Schools provided 1,642 meals.

When the USDA approved a seven-day pickup for this year, FIS Food Service Director Amy White jumped on the opportunity.

071523.FIS Summer Feeding-Donovan Stevens-Brandon Bowen_ly.jpg

Donovan Stevens, left, hands a gallon of milk to Brandon Bowen as they put food in a car during the Frankfort Independent Schools' seven-day pickup summer feeding program Thursday at Frankfort High. The seven-day pickup program provided over 22,000 meals. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
071523.FIS Summer Feeding-Amy White_ly.JPG

Amy White, food service director for Frankfort Independent Schools, removes bags of food from a cart during the seven-day pickup service Thursday at Frankfort High. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
071523.Summer Feeding Workers_ly.jpg

Several people working with the seven-day pickup offered by the Frankfort independent Schools stand in front of bags that will be filled with food for local children. From left are Shanice Brown, Sheree Brown, Lisa Netherton, Dwayne Stevens, Amy White, Rebecca Vaught and Connie Lemley. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

