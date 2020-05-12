Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber was among 45 senior education leaders from across the country recognized as National Council for Community and Education Partnerships 2020 District Leadership Institute graduates.

Houston Barber

Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber

The leaders, who participated as part of their affiliation with the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) — a grant program that supports efforts to increase the number of low-income students that obtain a secondary school diploma, showed a commitment to increase access to higher education for low-income students through advocacy, training and research.

Leaders participated in a 10-month professional learning experience designed to empower them to create, sustain and strengthen the college-going culture of their districts.

Two other Kentucky school officials — Freddie Bowling, assistant superintendent of Pike County Schools, and Alvin Garrison, superintendent of Covington Independent — were also part of the 2020 class.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription