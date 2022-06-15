The Frankfort Independent Schools superintendent search committee has narrowed its list of recommendations to four candidates.

The names of the four candidates will be presented by the committee to the FIS Board of Education for its consideration in closed session Thursday night.

The names of the candidates have not been released.

The board is not limited to the four candidates but can interview and hire any certified applicant regardless if he or she is on the search committee’s list of recommendations.

A total of 13 people applied for the position, which became available when FIS Superintendent Houston Barber announced he had accepted the position of deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools.

Barber’s last day with FIS is June 30.

