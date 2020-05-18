After a few weeks to deal with end-of-year activities and to catch a breath, Frankfort Independent Schools will assemble a reentry task force to determine how the start of the 2020-21 school year will look.
“The purpose behind this is because things are changing daily. They are changing each and every hour,” said FIS Superintendent Houston Barber. “We just want to make sure we have the right setup and guidance.”
The task force will be composed of roughly 15-17 stakeholders, including FIS Board Chair Jina Greathouse, parents, staff members, health officials and local officials, who will make recommendations to the school board on what is needed to move forward with reopening of schools for the fall term. The FIS board will make the final decision.
“We don’t want to talk about options just yet, even though we are thinking about the process and what it looks like,” Barber added.
The board also received an update from Technology Director Jonathan Jones, who said Second Street and Frankfort High will start collecting hot spots, computers and tablets this week. The school has lent out 89 hot spots and 522 computers and tablets.
Christy Pritchett, food services director, thanked the board for the additional "hero pay" it approved for cafeteria workers at its last meeting. She also reported that 6,686 meals were distributed during 11 days in March and 19,263 meals were provided for FIS students during 22 days in April.
Barber also announced that Frankfort High students will join districts in Augusta and Mt. Olivet by taking part in the Kentucky Good Day project next week. Students will volunteer at least one hour of work on a local beautification project.
“This is a really neat opportunity for our kids to do some projects,” Barber said.
Greathouse told the board that the homeless shelter at the Wilkinson Street Gym has been a success. Currently, there are 34 people, including one child, staying in the shelter.
The board selected Traditional Bank for its banking services starting Sept. 1. Three banks — Traditional, WesBanco and Independence — submitted bids, with Traditional Bank offering the highest interest rate.
The school board also tweaked its tuition application protocols and procedures to include a start date for new students coming into FIS from another district; a sit-down meeting of the parents, student and principal about why the student wants to attend FIS; and extracurricular behavior.
The next meeting FIS board meeting is Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
