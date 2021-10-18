Starting next week, Frankfort Independent Schools, working with the Cumberland Family Medical Center, will be offering Test to Stay for its students.
With the Test to Stay program, a student who has been exposed to a COVID-19 case doesn’t necessarily have to quarantine.
If the student who has been in contact has no symptoms and agrees to be tested daily for seven days, the student can stay in school as long as the test results are negative.
Parents/guardians must give their consent for a child to be in the Test to Stay program, which is free.
The goal is to cut down on the number of students who are quarantined.
“We want to keep everyone safe,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “If a kid is not presenting any symptoms and has a negative test every day, they don’t have to miss school. They can come to school.”
If, at any point during the seven days of daily testing, a student has a positive result, the student’s parents will be notified and the student will have to be quarantined.
Several factors can determine how long a student is quarantined, but Barber said the average length has been seven to 10 days.
“It’ll be in both schools (Frankfort High and Second Street) to start,” he said of Test to Stay, “but if we start to see a pattern and it’s not needed at both schools we’ll move to a central location, which will be one of the schools.”
Right now, a contact means a student must quarantine.
While Test to Stay is just for students, screening for COVID will be available to students and staff. Students must have a consent form filled out to be screened.
Test to Stay will begin Monday in the district, and Barber said information is being sent to staff and students’ families.
“We want to make sure everyone is brought up to speed on it,” Barber said.
