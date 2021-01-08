Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber posted on Twitter Friday that the district will continue virtual instruction through Friday, Jan. 15.
Barber said in the tweet that FIS plans to return to its phase-in plan for in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
Franklin County remains in the red zone with an incidence rate of 46.2, which is the average daily cases of COVID per 100,000 population.
The rate is based on the previous seven days. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.
