In a streamlined meeting that lasted just over 20 minutes on Monday night, the Frankfort Independent Schools board decided to do away with an unfilled staff position within the district. 

The position up for elimination was the learning and innovation specialist. FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly told the board that the position had been in existence prior to the board approving a new position of director of curriculum and assessment.

