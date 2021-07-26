Frankfort Independent Schools will open Monday with in-person instruction, but there will be a stipulation.
With COVID-19 numbers rising, students, faculty and staff will be wearing masks.
“My recommendation, after much thought and reflection, is we begin the year with universal masks,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said at Monday’s school board meeting. “That does not impact outdoor activity, but I think the way we’re moving, I want to be protective of our entire population and give families a reason to understand we are safe, we want you to be at school, we want you to be a part of this experience.”
Barber said he had talked to several leaders and health officials before making his recommendation. He added that the issue would be revisited every two weeks with decisions based on data.
“Some may disagree with it, but I have to do what’s best for the children,” he said.
The school board agreed with Barber’s recommendation.
“Good leadership is sometimes not easy,” Chairman Jina Greathouse said. “He (Barber) and I in private conversations have been all over the map. This is not where I would hope we would be as state or nation at this point in time, but the virus mutations and variations are dictating.
“It’s going to be unpopular with some people, but from an overall point of view our goal is to keep students in school, in person and safe. After the year we’ve had, we all know how important that is for our student population.”
FIS started last year with virtual instruction because of COVID.
“It’s frustrating to still be talking about this, but we know so much more,” board member Amelia Berry said. “It’s not going to be popular with all people, but it allows students to focus on learning and teachers on teaching. It’s wise to revisit it occasionally.”
With school opening in less than a week, TIGER Grant Manager Chuck Knowles gave an update on the work that is taking place on Second Street.
“They plan to begin asphalt placement Thursday and Friday, so that will open up Second Street from Taylor Avenue to the school exit and will also include opening up access to Ewing Street,” Knowles said.
“We’re looking for Monday that school access will be by way of Ewing Street and Taylor Avenue and that the entrance and exit will both be open, and we’re hoping everybody will kind of get used to that pattern for the time being because the contractor will then begin finishing up between the school exit to Conway Street so we can get that done, and all that stretch open.”
Knowles credited Second Street Principal Samantha Sams and FIS Chief Operations Officer Bobby Driskell for their work with the contractor.
